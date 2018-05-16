PruittHealth Celebrates 49 Years of Quality Care With Annual Founder's Day Events

Today, the organization spans across the Southeast, touches 180 communities, cares for 24,000 patients daily and is driven by 16,000 passionate partners who are tasked with providing quality services and demonstrating a strong commitment to caring for their patients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Founder's Day is a chance to honor and recognize these unsung heroes who may be often overlooked.

Founder's Day also inspires the PruittHealth family of providers to reflect on its humble beginnings – what was once a single nursing home in Toccoa, Georgia has grown into an organization that is privileged to care for more than 24,000 patients through its advanced model of care. The mission of the PruittHealth organization remains the same: Our family, your family, ONE FAMILY; committed to loving, giving and caring; united in making a difference. For more information about PruittHealth, visit www.pruitthealth.com.

Since 1969, PruittHealth has been a family-owned organization committed to the care of patients in our communities. We provide a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, rehabilitation, and pharmacy/infusion services across the Southeast. Our organization is well known for its holistic model of care, as well as its proactive performance improvement programs, and its continuous commitment to caring and to quality.

