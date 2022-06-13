PruittHealth Certified as a Great Place to Work

NORCROSS, Ga., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy percent of employee partners at PruittHealth say PruittHealth is a Great Place to Work, according to their survey responses administered by Activated Insights. The certification process involved surveying nearly 12,000 employee partners from more than 90 post-acute skilled nursing and assisted living centers, as well as hospice and home health offices. The survey asks for employees' perceptions of their organization, including pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and whether they feel their work has special meaning, to name a few.