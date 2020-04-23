PruittHealth Continues to Heed the Call for Transparency by Releasing Data for COVID-19-Related Deaths Within Its Skilled Nursing Centers

NORCROSS, Ga., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth announces that, in addition to the COVID-19 test data published on its Emergency Preparedness webpage, effective today, Thursday, April 23, it will begin to post data for cumulative deaths that have occurred within the organization's skilled nursing centers of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases.

"We feel a sincere responsibility to assist our public health officials by providing accurate and timely COVID-19 data," Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. "By sharing each location's status on pruitthealth.com, our patients' families and our greater community can continue to stay informed."

The organization is upholding its continued commitment to transparency during this pandemic. The new data will be updated daily and includes only COVID-19 presumptive positive deaths that have occurred within PruittHealth skilled nursing centers and will not include deaths of former PruittHealth patients that have occurred at local hospitals or at patients' homes. This data, in combination with other sources, is being used to improve public health decisions, as the organization continues to work alongside public health officials.

"As always, our highest priority is the health and safety of our patients. Everything we do is centered on improving our patients' quality of life and providing comfort to the family members who cannot be with them at this time," Pruitt continued.

At the start of the public health crisis, PruittHealth was quick to launch its Emergency Operations Center, giving families access to healthcare professionals 24/7. The team fields more than 400 calls each day, the majority of which are to schedule video chats with loved ones. To date, nearly 7,000 video chats have been scheduled between patients at PruittHealth and their families.

Patients, family members, or employees with questions should contact the Emergency Operations Center at 855-742-5983. For updates and more information on PruittHealth's disease protocols, visit PruittHealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

SOURCE PruittHealth

