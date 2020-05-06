PruittHealth Supports Staff with PruittCares Foundation COVID-19 Fund

PruittHealth wants to give back to its partners on the front lines – those who have dedicated themselves to the mission of caring for our patients. To support its staff during this stressful time, the PruittCares Foundation created a COVID-19 Fund for caregivers who serve the elderly and medically fragile in our communities and are suffering financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

By donating to the PruittCares COVID-19 Fund, the Foundation will be able to help PruittHealth partners who are struggling financially during this pandemic. PruittHealth seeks community support for its partners, as they have been working tirelessly for their patients and residents who are the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any contribution made through May 15 will be matched up to $100,000. For more information about the PruittCares Foundation or to make a donation to the COVID-19 Fund, please visit www.pruittcares.org.

Additionally, PruittHealth has established the Committed to Caring Hero Fund, which will apply a $1,500 bonus, paid from PruittHealth, directly to qualifying partners' paychecks to assist during this stressful time. The health care organization is also spotlighting its nurses to honor them during National Nurses Week. By sharing their heroic stories on social media and throughout the community, the organization hopes to inspire a wave of appreciation and thanks for their hardworking nursing staff.

PruittHealth thanks its community and those who have already generously donated for their support of the PruittCares Foundation, patients, and employed partners.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

SOURCE PruittHealth

