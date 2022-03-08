Pruritus Drugs Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. & Almirall SA | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 08, 2022, 14:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pruritus Drugs Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The pruritus drugs market value is set to grow by USD 6.87 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.06% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for pruritus drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW). The strong prevalence of various indications associated with pruritus in countries such as the US will facilitate the pruritus drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing preference for immunotherapy, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing awareness and rising use of therapeutics. However, the availability of alternative therapies is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The pruritus drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. The pruritus drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AbbVie Inc., Almirall SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Cara Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roivant Sciences Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Lupin Ltd.
Few Companies with key offerings
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the pruritus drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Application, the market is classified into hematologic pruritus, oncological pruritus, renal pruritus, endocrine pruritus, and cholestatic pruritus.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).
Pruritus Drugs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 6.87 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.3
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Almirall SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Cara Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roivant Sciences Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Lupin Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
