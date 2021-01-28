PRYME, Making Asset Integration Easier with CDI Specifications

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merydyan is proud to announce that their PRYME workflow ecosystem is built with CDI specifications. This enables gaming entities to address the data interchange needs of regulators, test labs, and suppliers - based on HTTP/REST and JSON. A standard interface for exchanging product approval information amongst regulators, test labs, and suppliers – for example, certification requests, product component information, pay table information, software signatures, associated documents, etc. Dennis Sheldon, President and CEO of Merydyan, couldn't say it better, "By offering CDI standardization through the PRYME system, we can now deliver to our clients a layer of communication that will improve processes, workflow and access to data at all levels. Regulators will have testing information at their fingertips, while suppliers will be able to easily manage shipping and other jurisdictional requirements. Test Labs can supply their information to Regulators in a single, easy to access location, while ensuring prompt notice of revocations and other important information. All of this, coupled with PRYME's proprietary Automations and Reporting, take data management to the next level."

Merydyan is a Wisconsin based LLC, created in 2013, powered by the PRYME ecosystem, a complete workflow solution of paperless software services with four key management categories: People, Activities, Assets and Business.

With PRYME, you get everything installed initially, license the features you need, when you need them – no longer the need to purchase a variety of modules that all require separate installations. Our clients are replacing disparate software applications that provide pieces of functions across their enterprises with PRYME. One vendor, providing any workflow across departments and locations. Start sharing data across your businesses.

Merydyan understands and complies with all CJIS Security Policy requirements and audits. Our team is required to comply with the level 4 CJIS training and will demonstrate via certification of completion their compliance. We ensure, by our actions, that our focus is 100% Client Retention, and we demonstrate our ability to scale and grow with our customers.

To discuss your business requirements for the adoption of PRYME, with Acuant identity verification or for more information about the PRYME ecosystem, visit www.merydyan.com. You can also connect with Merydyan on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Debra Chase-Mosley

[email protected]

SOURCE Merydyan

Related Links

https://www.merydyan.com

