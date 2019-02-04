Pryor Cashman Expands Art Law Group With Addition of Partners Megan Noh & Paul Cossu

Noh brings nearly 15 years of combined transactional and litigation experience in private practice, in-house positions and the auction world, having previously served as Vice President, Senior Counsel at Bonhams and with Christie's Estates, Appraisals and Valuations department. Her clients include auction houses, individual collectors, galleries, individual artists, estates and non-profits, whom she advises on a multitude of transactional and litigation matters.

Cossu represents auction houses, galleries, artists, collectors and other members of the arts community in both complex litigation and transactional matters. He has successfully represented prominent plaintiff collectors in claims against the now-defunct Knoedler Gallery; good-faith owners in actions defending title claims; as well as artists in high-profile copyright infringement cases. He also counsels galleries, art advisors and dealers on transactions including purchase, sale, commission, consignment and other agreements.

William Charron, Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman's Art Law Group, who – along with Noh – helped found the newly-launched Court of Arbitration for Art (CAfA), said, "Megan and Paul perfectly complement and enhance our cutting-edge practice. They bring deep industry experience and sophistication, as well as an energetic and creative mindset. They know the issues and the stakeholders as well as anyone."

"Pryor Cashman's Art Law Group is known as a premier practice within the art community, and is respected for its thought leadership, particularly in authenticity and restitution issues. Over the years, we've had the pleasure of working closely with Bill and feel very fortunate to now be joining this accomplished team," said Noh.

"This move provides the best of both worlds for our clients: a boutique art law practice group within a firm that can offer a full suite of potential services, including intellectual property, corporate, employment, real estate, tax, and trusts and estates capabilities," Cossu said.

Noh and Cossu are both highly active in the art law community; she as Co-Chair of the New York County Lawyers Association's Art Law Committee, a member of the New York City Bar Association's Art Law Committee, a board member of Professional Advisors to the International Art Market (PAIAM), and a member of Authentication in Art's (AiA) Working Group on Art & Law; and he on the Steering Committee of the Museum of Modern Art's (MoMA) Junior Associates and, formerly, Secretary of the New York City Bar Association's Art Law Committee.

Noh received her J.D. from University of Pennsylvania Law School and dual B.A.s, magna cum laude and cum laude, from the University of Maryland.

Cossu is a cum laude graduate of Brooklyn Law School and received his B.A. from McGill University.

