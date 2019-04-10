PS Industries™ Incorporated Adds Rapid Deployment Barriers To Its Lineup

Part of the PS Flood Barriers™ line of products, the FloodStop Barrier system is assembled through a series of weighted interlocking pods and keys that easily connect together to create a flexible flood barrier at any length. When assembled, designated pods are prefilled, and the remainder self-fill with rising floodwater. Along with the weighted keys, this ensures that the assembled barrier effectively holds back floodwater. In addition, the FloodStop Barrier system is self-balancing for quick deployment and features a multi-hub connection pod for easy connection to walls and creating acute corners. With the system's versatility and easy deployment, these barriers are the perfect solution for municipalities or businesses and are an excellent alternative to sandbags. FloodStop Barriers are available in a variety of size combinations.

"The FloodStop Barrier system is the ideal rapid-response solution for protection against floodwater," says Terry Smith, National Sales Manager for PS Flood Barriers. "We are very excited about this new addition to our line of flood protection products. Its versatility makes it a perfect fit for many of our customers' applications."

To learn more about FloodStop Barriers, call 877-446-1519 or visit www.psfloodbarriers.com/floodstop-barriers/.

PS Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of flood protection products (PS Flood Barriers), safety/fall-protection products (PS Safety Access™) and industrial doors (PS Access Solutions™). With custom fabrication capabilities, PS Industries serves a wide variety of sectors, including the military, energy, agriculture, food processing and all types of manufacturing. PS Industries is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

SOURCE PS Industries Incorporated