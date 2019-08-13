PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At June 30, 2019 - Revised

PRESTON, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP),  parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $1.5 million for the first six months of 2019. These earnings produced a .67% return on average assets and 7.17% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $38.4 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $33.9 million at June 30, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of June 30, 2019 reflect steady growth and positive momentum as we move into the second half of the year."

Total assets of $444.4 million increased by $7.2 million compared to June 30, 2018, an increase of 1.65%. Total loans increased by $6.3 million to $342.9 million, a 1.89% increase as compared to June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, non-performing assets were .61% of total assets, compared to June 30, 2018 at .76% of total assets. Total customer funding at June 30, 2019 was $357.87 million, an increase of .63% as compared to June 30, 2018. 

Annualized earnings per share at June 30, 2019 was $2.07. The price per share as reported on OTCQX at July 1, 2019 was $26.99 per share. As of June 30, 2019, the book value per share was $27.09.  

Melissa Quirk concluded, "Our focus during the first half of 2019 was the opening of two new branch locations in Wicomico County, MD and Sussex County, DE. These new markets provide opportunity to continue our strategic efforts to grow and expand our servicing area. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and customers as we continue to deliver on our strategic initiative of growth and prosperity."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE.  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

PSB HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET








June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018







Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$            27,377,989

$          27,367,616

Investment securities

52,782,158

56,842,865

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

342,899,013

336,549,597

Property & equipment

9,841,501

7,703,017

Lease assets

3,097,644

-

Bank-owned life insurance

5,302,417

5,150,445

Accrued interest receivable

1,318,589

1,252,809

Foreclosed real estate

83,700

83,700

Other assets

1,667,555

2,223,236

Total assets

$          444,370,566

$         437,173,285






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Deposits:




   Noninterest-bearing

$             98,581,719

$           96,578,925

   Interest-bearing

255,037,534

255,308,728

  Total deposits

353,619,253

351,887,653

Repurchase agreements

4,253,150

3,750,433

FHLB advances and other borrowing

43,610,684

46,505,268

Lease liability

3,097,644

-

Other liabilities

1,309,341

1,094,959

Total liabilities

405,890,072

403,238,313

Stockholders' equity

38,480,494

33,934,972

Total liabilities and equity

$            444,370,566

$          437,173,285







  Book value per share

$                       27.09

$                     23.89

PSB HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018




Interest income


Loans, including fee income

$           8,459,809

$           7,951,529

Investment securities

798,326

656,698

Other

97,934

136,793

Total interest income

9,356,069

8,745,020

Interest expense


Deposits

1,238,600

988,743

Repurchase agreements

22,883

6,299

FHLB advances

477,717

407,233

Other borrowings

91,017

102,553

Total interest expense

1,830,217

1,504,828

Net interest income

7,525,852

7,240,192

Provision for loan losses

110,000

610,000

Net interest income after provision

7,415,852

6,630,192





Noninterest income

1,224,623

1,522,764

Noninterest expense

6,715,795

5,869,339

Net income before tax

1,924,680

2,283,617

Tax expense

464,142

566,171

Net income

$            1,460,538

$            1,717,446





Net income per common share, annualized

$                      2.07

$                      2.44

2018 Book Value and Earnings per share have been restated to reflect the 2.5 for one forward stock split executed on December 28, 2018.

Related Links

