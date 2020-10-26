PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings at September 30, 2020

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $3.3 million for the first nine months of 2020. These earnings produced a .88% return on average assets and 9.68% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $47.7 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $40.2 million at September 30, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of September 30, 2020 reflect sound earnings during these challenging times."

Total assets of $542.0 million increased by $84.7 million compared to September 30, 2019, an increase of 18.5%. Loans, net of allowance, increased by $63.1 million as compared to September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, non-performing assets were .25% of total assets, compared to September 30, 2019 at .59% of total assets. Total customer funding at September 30, 2020 was $454.3 million, an increase of 22.9% as compared to September 30, 2019. 

Annualized earnings per share at September 30, 2020 were $2.90. The price per share as reported on OTC-QX at September 30, 2020 was $22.50 per share. As of September 30, 2020, the book value per share was $31.14.  

Melissa Quirk concluded, "The PSB team will continue to work hard in the fourth quarter to deliver on our strategic initiative of sound growth and success."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE.  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results. 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





Sept 30, 2020

Sept 30, 2019

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$        49,787,272

$        27,362,635

Investment securities

60,255,717

59,237,083

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

408,443,869

345,389,242

Property and equipment

9,247,116

9,964,886

Bank-owned life insurance

8,597,456

8,346,142

Lease assets

2,510,384

2,897,222

Accrued interest receivable

1,802,412

1,336,412

Other assets

1,392,579

2,833,473

    Total assets

$      542,036,805

$      457,367,095




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Deposits:


    Noninterest-bearing

$      166,851,015

$      103,937,607

    Interest-bearing

280,316,111

259,017,469

        Total deposits

447,167,126

362,955,076

Repurchase agreements

7,113,626

6,637,484

FHLB advances and other borrowing

35,854,654

42,747,525

Lease liabilities

2,686,251

3,011,324

Other liabilities

1,526,699

1,788,538

    Total liabilities

494,348,356

417,139,947

Stockholders' equity

47,688,449

40,227,145

Total liabilities and equity

$      542,036,805

$      457,367,092

Book value per share

$                   31.14

$                   27.75




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Nine Months Ended Sept 30,

2020

2019

Interest income


Loans, including fee income

$        14,147,629

$     12,895,467

Investment securities

985,034

1,068,619

Other

50,672

284,741

        Total interest income

15,183,335

14,248,827




Interest expense


Deposits

1,981,187

1,966,442

Repurchase agreements

6,763

33,384

FHLB advances

611,990

705,574

Other borrowings

118,593

134,973

        Total interest expense

2,718,533

2,840,373




Net interest income

12,464,802

11,408,454

Provision for loan losses

428,500

170,000

Net interest income after provision

12,036,302

11,238,454




Noninterest income

2,255,719

1,913,418

Noninterest expense

9,861,927

10,023,012

Net income before tax

4,430,094

3,128,860

Tax expense

1,100,704

764,373

Net income

$          3,329,390

$       2,364,487




Net income per common share,
    annualized

$                     2.90

$                 2.18




