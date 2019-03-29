PSC Selects iWorks COO Charlie Sowell as NISPPAC Representative

MCLEAN, Va., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iWorks Corporation is pleased to announce that the Professional Services Council (PSC) selected our COO, Charlie Sowell, as their new National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee (NISPPAC) representative.

The NISPPAC, comprised of both Government and industry representatives, is responsible for recommending changes in industrial security policy through modifications to Executive Order 12829, its implementing directives, and the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual. The NISPPAC also advises the government's Information Security Oversight Office on all matters concerning the policies of the National Industrial Security Program (NISP), including recommended changes to those policies, and serves as a forum to discuss policy issues in dispute. iWorks is a PSC member company.

PSC, a leading voice in security clearance reform initiatives, selected Charlie to represent the association's more than 400 member companies on the NISPPAC based on his and iWorks' extensive personnel and industrial security experience. Alan Chvotkin, PSC's Executive Vice President and Counsel, commented: "Charlie was an obvious choice for PSC based on his past roles at ODNI as Program Executive for Security Clearance Reform and Assistant Deputy Director for Special Security, in addition to his industry and PSC experience. PSC looks forward to continuing our strong contributions to the NISP through our NISPPAC participation and Charlie's service."

About iWorks Corporation

iWorks Corporation, founded in 2005, is a leading provider of information technology and professional services to the federal government. We are a recognized leader in personnel security and vetting solutions, Agile, DevOps, DevSecOps, data analytics and cloud solutions. Our continuous process improvement approach, combined with our business and technology expertise, results in innovative solutions. We are committed to quality and timely delivery. We are CMMI Level 3 appraised, and ISO 9001:2015, 20001:2011 and 27000 certified. We're a company people like working for and with. Our staff recognized iWorks as Washington Post Top Workplace for three years, including 2018. For more information about iWorks Corporation, visit http://www.iworkscorp.com.

