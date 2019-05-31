PSEG and PSEG Long Island Launch "Power of One" Community Engagement Initiative to Celebrate Volunteerism & Community Service

NEWARK, N.J., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout its history, PSEG has strived to improve the lives of the individuals it serves. This dedication is demonstrated not only through its services, but also through the volunteer efforts of its 13,000-person workforce, which has a long tradition of serving the communities in which they live and work.

Today, in recognition of these efforts, PSEG and PSEG Long Island announce the launch of the Power of One, a community engagement initiative that recognizes both employees and citizens.

"Inspired by the tremendous spirit of volunteerism, we sought a way to increase recognition of exceptional efforts of service that take place every day," PSEG Chairman, President & CEO Ralph Izzo said. "At its core, service is about one person, one good deed at a time. Power of One honors and supports that service."

Power of One comprises two initiatives.

The first, A Celebration of Citizenship, is a company-wide program that recognizes employees for their volunteerism and acts of good will. The company will spotlight employees' service and award surprise micro-grants to non-profits in their honor. Power of One was inspired by the overwhelming, but often understated, level of volunteerism and community engagement within the workforce, which spends countless hours volunteering through both off-the-job and work-sponsored programs.

The second initiative, Bright Lights, is a program that recognizes those in New Jersey, Long Island, and Bridgeport, CT who volunteer and perform good deeds in the community. This program catches people in the act of doing good and awards surprise micro-grants in their honor to non-profit organizations.

"This is one of many programs that seeks to recognize and celebrate the good works of our employees, and we're thrilled to extend this honor to the residents of the communities we serve the most," PSEG Chief Diversity Officer and PSEG Foundation President Barb Short said.

Bright Lights in the community will be identified generally on social media and through the hashtags #PSEGPowerOfOne or #PowerOfOnePSEGLI in Long Island. To learn more about the Power of One, including the Bright Lights program, or PSEG's corporate citizenship work, please visit PSEG Power of One or PSEG Long Island Power of One.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 11 consecutive years (https://corporate.pseg.com/).

SOURCE PSEG

Related Links

http://www.pseg.com

