PSEG Foundation Announces $1 Million in Grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Through these grants, the PSEG Foundation hopes to help diversify the STEM workforce by providing underrepresented students access to STEM education and generating a pipeline of competitive and capable talent for the future workforce, as well as the next generation of scientific and policy leaders in environmental science, sustainability and social justice.

"HBCUs have a long history of offering an exceptional educational experience while enriching the lives of Black students and families and providing the resources that empower students to succeed in various STEM careers," said Calvin Ledford Jr., president of the PSEG Foundation. "At PSEG, we have dozens of employees and their families that have attended HBCUs, including many alumni of Hampton University and Howard University. This support is exemplary of our vision to build equitable and prosperous communities, amplifying the direction we have been heading by providing support to organizations including the United Negro College Fund and Thurgood Marshall College Fund, just to name a few."

Hampton University will use its grant for the PSEG STEM Scholars Program, designed to support promising high school seniors and undergraduate freshmen from underserved and minority populations in New Jersey who are studying STEM fields. Hampton's comprehensive STEM programs have positioned the university as a leader, with more than 20% of students studying in one of several science programs. Through the PSEG STEM Scholars Program, students are eligible to receive one of five two-year scholarships for New Jersey students, covering tuition, room and board.

"We are very thankful that the PSEG Foundation has invested in Hampton and this project which will enable the growth and development of new diverse STEM scholars," said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University president. "We are grateful for PSEG's consideration of Hampton and its stellar School of Engineering and Technology to launch this program. I look forward to sharing many reports of positive progress as a result of the PSEG Foundation's gift to us."

Howard University will use its grant to offer scholarships to undergraduate Environmental Studies majors, specifically those from communities previously underrepresented in environmental science and clean energy research, yet overrepresented in areas that battle the highest levels of environmental pollution. The PSEG Scholars Program will provide scholarships for as many as six Howard University undergraduates who demonstrate financial need.

"Support from the PSEG Foundation will transform the lives of select environmental studies students by providing assistance to receive rigorous interdisciplinary training in environmental issues that directly impact their communities," said Rubin Patterson, Ph.D., dean of the Howard University College of Arts and Sciences. "We anticipate recipients of this award becoming leaders in environmental science and justice."

North Carolina A&T will use its grant for the Powered by PSEG Scholarship Program, which will educate a diverse and competitive talent pool, with high priority given to residents of New Jersey enrolled in the College of Engineering, College of Science and Technology, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences or the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics.

"As the nation's premier land grant HBCU, we are proud of and grateful for the partnership and support of the PSEG Foundation," said Kenneth E. Sigmon, Jr., vice chancellor for University Advancement and president of The Foundation for North Carolina A&T State University Inc. "Finding partners with shared values is a high priority for the university and those we serve. The PSEG Foundation, like North Carolina A&T, is committed to education, serving their communities, diversity and inclusion, and corporate citizenship. With all those things in common, we look forward to the great things that will come from their support and engagement with the university."

The PSEG Foundation has a longstanding history of support for programs that empower diverse and inclusive communities with a focus on addressing inequities. Further support to underserved and underrepresented communities includes:

UNCF: The PSEG Foundation provided the organization with a grant for four-year scholarships for nine students, as well as support for the Emergency Student Aid program. The foundation has funded the scholarship program for more than 20 years.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund: The PSEG Foundation has provided sponsorship support to this organization for more than 20 years.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

About the PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation, 501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in the environment, safety, STEM education & workforce development, diversity & inclusion, and the communities served by PSEG. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG is a diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. In 2020, PSEG was named one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity for the third year in a row. In addition, PSEG was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the 13th consecutive year in 2020.

