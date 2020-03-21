PSEG Foundation Supports the Community FoodBank of NJ's Efforts to Reduce Food Insecurity During COVID-19 Outbreak

NEWARK, N.J., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PSEG Foundation is supporting the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in its response to critical community needs throughout New Jersey as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) is New Jersey's largest anti-hunger organization that works with over 1,000 community organizations and partners in the state. The PSEG Foundation provided The Community FoodBank of New Jersey a grant of $45,000 to address rising food insecurity.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and statewide guidance to close schools and reduce community interaction, the CFBNJ has identified districts and communities in great need, including where children typically receive free and reduced-price lunch. In collaboration with schools, the Salvation Army and American Red Cross, this program aims to fill gaps for families created by the disruption to schools and work. (Volunteers are not needed at this time given the sensitivity of social distancing and food interaction.)

"The PSEG Foundation understands that COVID-19 presents a new and unique challenge to those who may already be struggling to meet the needs of their family," said Rick Thigpen, PSEG's senior vice president for Corporate Citizenship and chairman of the PSEG Foundation. "In our effort to support and build sustainable communities, the PSEG Foundation is honored to assist The Community FoodBank of New Jersey to reduce food insecurity and support of the most vulnerable among us in this time of crisis."

"Our neighbors in need are already suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19, while others find themselves struggling for the first time," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. "Low-income workers and those with hourly wages are among the hardest hit. CFBNJ is grateful to the PSEG Foundation for their support during this challenging time, helping us to keep New Jersey's most vulnerable individuals and communities fed."

In times of disaster, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey partners with the Department of Health & Human Services, NJ VOAD, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

The PSEG Foundation is a 501c3, not-for-profit organization that aims to build sustainable and thriving communities by fostering equity, safety, and diversity and inclusion, as well as supporting the environment, education and workforce development in the communities we serve. The PSEG Foundation provides grants to groups in communities served by PSEG and its subsidiaries; Foundation giving is separate and distinct from PSEG's operational budget.

For information about PSEG company response and operational changes associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, visit PSEG's Coronavirus Update webpage.

If you are a PSE&G customer experiencing difficulties as a result of the outbreak and would like additional time to pay bills, visit pseg.com/help.

