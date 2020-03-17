PSEG Long Island Implements Operational Updates to Continue to Safeguard Customer and Employee Health

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG Long Island continues to monitor developments regarding COVID-19 while providing safe and reliable electricity to its 1.1 million customers. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve. In an effort to help minimize the exposure of COVID-19 for our employees, customers and the community, PSEG Long Island is implementing operational changes.

The following are ways in which we are adjusting our operations in response to the COVID-19 situation: