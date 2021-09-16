pSemi Expands APAC Footprint with New Taiwan Branch Office

"pSemi's RF business has grown tremendously driven by the rapid adoption of 5G and our ability to connect the dots between circuit, system and device," says Sumit Tomar, CEO at pSemi. "Our new Taipei branch office scales up our manufacturing footprint, expands support for our strategic APAC customers and business partners, and furthers collaboration with our parent company, Murata."

Murata established its presence in Taiwan more than 40 years ago, taking into consideration the nation's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, geographic proximity to other Asian countries and talent pool. Sharing space with Murata, pSemi's Taiwan office is located at Rm. 1503, 15F., No. 88, Section 2, Zhongxiao E. Road, Taipei, 10050. It is in close proximity to Murata Electronics' factory in Taichung, enabling pSemi to leverage Murata's manufacturing footprint and to facilitate joint IC and module development.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

