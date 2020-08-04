pSemi Expands Portfolio with Two High-Performance Digital Step Attenuators

"The PE43610 and PE43614 satisfy strong customer interest for packaged high-performance, high-frequency digital step attenuators," says Sumit Tomar, CEO of pSemi. "With pSemi's reputation as a high-quality DSA supplier among our customers, we are well-positioned to serve the test and measurement and other markets as an increasing number of applications and devices are implementing 5G and mmWave broadband technologies."

Features, Packaging, Pricing and Availability

The PE43610 and PE43614 DSAs cover a 31.5 dB attenuation range in 0.5 dB and 1 dB steps, and they are capable of maintaining 0.5 dB and 1 dB monotonicity throughout their frequency ranges. These DSAs also deliver glitch-safe attenuation state transitions, meaning no increased power spike during a state transition.

Both DSAs have an extended temperature range of −40°C to +105°C, an HBM ESD rating of 1 kV and an easy-to-use digital control interface supporting both parallel and serial addressable programming. These products support 1.8V control signals and have an optional VSS_EXT bypass mode.

These high-performance DSAs have excellent attenuation accuracy, high linearity and fast switching time. They feature flexible attenuation steps and parallel and serial programming interfaces with serial addressability. The PE43610 and PE43614 are designed for use in test-and-measurement equipment, point-to-point communication systems and very small aperture terminals (VSAT).

The PE43610 and PE43614 are offered in a 24-lead 4 x 4 mm LGA package. Volume-production parts, samples and evaluation kits are available now. For 1K-quantity orders, the PE43610 (6 bit, 50-ohm) is $15.17 each; the PE43614 (6 bit, 50-ohm) is $48.53 each.

For sales information or to learn more, please contact our sales team. The DSAs are also available in our online store.



PE43610 PE43614 Type 6-bit, 50-ohm Operating Frequency 9 kHz to 13 GHz 9 kHz to 45 GHz Attenuation Range 0.5 dB step: 0 dB to 31.5 dB 1 dB step: 0 dB to 31.0 dB Attenuation Error +(1.00+4.5% of attenuation setting) / -1 (9 kHz–13 GHz) +(1.00+4.5% of attenuation setting) / -1 (9 kHz–13 GHz) +(1.15+4.5% of attenuation setting) / -1 (13–26.5 GHz) +(1.00+4.5% of attenuation setting) / -1 (26.5–45 GHz) Insertion Loss 1.6 dB typ. (9 kHz–2 GHz) 2.0 dB typ. (2–6 GHz) 2.5 dB typ. (6–13 GHz) 2.5 dB typ. (9 kHz–13 GHz) 3.0 dB typ. (13–26.5 GHz) 4.5 dB typ. (26.5–45 GHz) Return Loss 13 dB typ. (9 kHz–13 GHz) 13 dB typ. (9 kHz–45 GHz) Switching Time 330 ns typ. Temperature Range -40 to + 105 °C Programming Modes Parallel/serial addressable Package 24-lead 4 x 4 mm LGA

