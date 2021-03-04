pSemi Opens New Design Center in India

"India is emerging as the largest mobile phone manufacturing hub in the world. With our new India design center, we want to attract top talent and further expand our engagements with customers, partners and the smartphone ecosystem," says Sumit Tomar, CEO at pSemi. "We have opened our first pSemi India design center in Chennai, but we will soon expand into other cities. We plan to scale up rapidly; our hiring plan is limited only by the availability of talent."

The establishment of the design center comes on the heels of pSemi's recent product portfolio growth in 5G, wireless connectivity, power management and sensors along with increased IC content in smartphones and mobile applications. Furthermore, the pSemi India design center will serve as a close liaison between pSemi and Murata, strengthening the companies' long-term success and operational growth with higher levels of integration and functionality in IC and package design.

