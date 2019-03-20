PSG® Pump Brands on Display at INTERPHEX 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG®, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global leader in the manufacture of pumps, systems and related flow-control solutions, announced its participation in INTERPHEX 2019, which takes place from April 2-4 at the Javits Center in New York, NY. PSG will be showcasing pumping technologies from its leading brands Quattroflow™, Almatec®, and Wilden®.

At this year's show, Quattroflow will be introducing new product developments and pump sizes that will enable customers to find exactly the right pump for their application. Available in single- and multiple-use variations, Quattroflow quaternary diaphragm pumps have been designed to enhance the reliability, accuracy, cleanability and safety in critical applications throughout the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Specifically, Quattroflow will be featuring its QF4400HT pump at the show. The QF4400HT is the ideal solution for a wide variety of biotech applications thanks to its high turndown ratio and accuracy in controlling flow rates. Also on display at INTERPHEX will be the Quattroflow EZ-Set Pump Chamber Replacing System, which is designed to reduce downtime between batches. EZ-Set provides users the ability to replace a single-use pump chamber in 30 seconds by hand without the use of special tools or torque wrenches.

Another featured pump brand within the PSG booth will be the Almatec BIOCOR Series pumps. These pumps have been specifically designed for critical pharmaceutical and biotech applications, and meet the strict standards, regulations and operational requirements that govern these industries. BIOCOR pumps provide superior containment while offering clean-in-place ("CIP") and sanitize-in-place (SIP) capabilities.

Wilden will also be displaying its highly versatile Saniflo™ Hygienic™ Series ("HS") AODD pumps, which have been designed to meet and exceed the strictest international regulatory guidelines for pharmaceutical process applications. Thanks to this design, Wilden HS pumps are one of the few North American-made AODD pumps that are validated by both 3-A Sanitary Standards in the area of CIP, and European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group cleaning protocol.

