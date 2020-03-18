PSiP and PwrSoC Market Report 2020: Forecasts to 2027 by Product, End-use Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Supply in Package (PSiP) and Power Supply on Chip (PwrSoC) Market Outlook & Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for power module is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2018-2027. This can be attributed to the increasing focus on applications involving higher input voltage range and growing usage in communications infrastructure.

The market is segmented by product, by end use applications and by region. Based on product, the market is segmented into PSiP, PwrSoC and others, out of which, the segment for PSiP is predicted to hold a significantly larger market share as compared to PwrSoC with a 15.3% share by 2027. This can be attributed to the shorter design process of these power modules.



On the basis of end use applications, the market is segmented into automotive, industrial, medical devices, communication infrastructure and others. The others segment is estimated to hold the largest market share by the end of the forecast period, while the industrial segment is predicted to observe the highest growth over the forecast period. The rising demand for compact, lightweight and efficient power supplies for enhancing the implementation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a significant factor resulting in the growth of this segment.



Based on region, global power module market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to observe the highest growth rate on account of presence of large end use manufacturing industries in the region. Moreover, the market in North America is estimated to follow with the second highest growth rate and witness a market value of about USD 2,715 million by 2027 as a result of presence of major power modules Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the region.



Some of the key industry leaders in the global power module (PSiP and PwrSoC) market are Intel, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Monolithic Power Systems, Analog Devices, ROHM, Vicor Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, TRACO Electronic AG, Schneider Electric and Microsemi.



Key Topics Covered



Part 1 Market Definition And Research Methodology

Market And Product Definition

Research Objective

Market Size Methodology

Part 2 Assumptions And Acronyms



Part 3 Research Methodology



Part 4 Executive Summary - Global Power Module Market



Part 5 Market Dynamics For Global Power Module Market

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Opportunities

Part 6 Global Power Module Market Outlook

Market Overview - Market Size And Forecast (2018-2027)

Market Segmentation By:

Product Type

End-Use Application

Region

Part 7 Global Automotive Power Module Market Outlook

Market Overview - Market Size And Forecast (2018-2027)

Market Segmentation By:

Application

Load Current

Input Voltage Range

Region

Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Power Module Market

Part 8 Global Industrial Power Module Market Outlook

Market Overview - Market Size And Forecast (2018-2027)

Market Segmentation By:

Application

Load Current

Input Voltage Range

Region

Competitive Landscape Of Industrial Power Module Market

Part 9 Global Medical Device Power Module Market Outlook

Market Overview - Market Size And Forecast (2018-2027)

Market Segmentation By:

Application

Load Current

Input Voltage Range

Region

Competitive Landscape Of Medical Device Power Module Market

Part 10 Global Communication Infrastructure Power Module Market Outlook

Market Overview - Market Size And Forecast (2018-2027)

Market Segmentation By:

Application

Load Current

Input Voltage Range

Region

Competitive Landscape Of Communication Infrastructure Power Module Market

Part 11 Analysis Of Load Current For Power Modules In:

Automotive

Industrial

Medical Device

Communication Infrastructure

Part 12 Analysis Of Input Voltage Range For Power Modules In:

Automotive

Industrial

Medical Device

Communication Infrastructure

Part 13 Primary Interview Analysis

Indicative List Of Respondents

Interview Transcripts

Companies Mentioned



Mitsubishi Electric

Intel

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Analog Devices

Schneider Electric

Microsemi

MPS

ROHM

Vicor

TRACO Electronics AG

RECOM Power

