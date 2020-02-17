PSL Named to 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® List for Third Year in a Row

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, PSL, a nearshore software development company, has been named to IAOP's list of the top 100 Global Outsourcing companies worldwide. Following 2019's listing to the Best of the GO100 and the company's first award in 2018, this continued recognition sets PSL apart among the world's software development outsourcing service providers. It is only through the company's continued commitment to excellence, social impact and innovation that this recognition is possible.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We're proud to recognize PSL for being among these companies this year."

Over the course of more than 33 years, PSL has made huge strides in the software development industry and has been recognized on multiple occasions for their ability to deliver high-quality services and exceed client expectations.

"Being recognized by IAOP, along with some of the world's top organizations, is an incredible honor. It validates the hard work and creativity that have propelled PSL to success. These types of recognitions also emphasize that while our commitment to positively impacting the world through technology is a continuous work in progress, its significance still strongly resonates with others in the industry," said PSL CEO Jorge Aramburo.

The Global Outsourcing 100, in its 14th year, is considered the world standard for companies seeking to start outsourcing relationships. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members.

