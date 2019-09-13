PSMJ Resources Names Burns & McDonnell as Winner of Premier Award for Client Satisfaction

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell has once again been named as a winner of the Premier Award for Client Satisfaction by PSMJ Resources (PSMJ). The 2019 award recognizes engineering and architecture firms that have performed exceptionally well in client communication, project delivery and cost-effective solutions. The 2019 award marks the eighth time that Burns & McDonnell has received the recognition. It is the only industry designation measuring firms' commitment to client experience.

This year's Premier Award was based on a survey of more than 300 firms in the United States and Canada, many with international offices, making this a truly global competition. The firms included architects, engineers, geo-scientists, environmental consultants, and others, creating a diverse cross-section of professional services. Winners were chosen on the basis of a scoring system measuring the responses of clients and was administered through PSMJ's partnership with client experience experts at Client Savvy.

"Customer service is part of our cultural DNA," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. "We're honored to receive this recognition from PSMJ many times now and it's always highly valued because it validates that we're continuing to put our customers first."

"Only the best of the best architecture and engineering firms can boast of winning the Premier Award for Client Satisfaction," says PSMJ Resources Founder and CEO Frank A. Stasiowski, FAIA. "Even in a robust economy, this industry deals with fee pushback and perceived commoditization of services, so delivering a best-in-class client experience is one of the best ways to differentiate a firm."

Winners were selected based on both the quality of feedback received and the quantity of replies. Winners of the Premier Award received the highest scores on an independent survey designed to gauge performance on a number of key criteria of exceptional client service.

About Burns & McDonnell

Founded by two entrepreneurs in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and innovators with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

