PSNL Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Personalis, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Personalis, Inc. ("Personalis" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PSNL).

The investigation concerns whether Personalis and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 20, 2019, Personalis completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering approximately 7.9 million shares priced at $17.00 per share and raising $140 million in gross proceeds. Four days after the IPO, Personalis stock was trading as high as $31.88 per share. Since the IPO, Personalis's stock has closed as low as $4.75 per share, representing a decline of more than 72% from the offering price.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Personalis shares, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

