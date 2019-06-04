Psoriatic Arthritis Market and Forecast Analysis 2035

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory arthropathy associated with psoriasis, which is classified within the group of spondyloarthritis. With the exception of the distal interphalangeal joints (hands and feet), there are no predictable joints for involvement in PsA, and the signs of inflammation are often more difficult to detect than those associated with rheumatoid arthritis. PsA is common in patients with psoriasis, and there is some evidence to suggest that the severity of psoriasis is associated with an increased risk for – although not greater severity of – PsA.



Cosentyx will displace Stelara as the preferred biologic in the post-TNF setting.

Humira is the preferred biologic to treat PsA due to its efficacy in skin and joint symptoms.

A modest 6.8% increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of psoriatic arthritis is forecasted during 2017–37.

The increasing availability of novel biologic therapies is set to intensify competition in the post-TNF setting.

Product differentiation is critical for new biologic and small molecule therapies attempting to enter the market.

Biosimilar TNF-alpha inhibitors present the greatest challenge to wider uptake of Cosentyx and Taltz.



