PSS Urology Poised for Success into 2019

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSS Urology, Inc. (PSSU) markets bipolar electrodes and other devices for Urologic Surgery. Since receiving FDA 510k clearance in July of 2016, PSSU is pleased to announce that it will ship more than 10,000 units by the end of Q1 2019 to hospitals and surgery centers in nearly every state in the country. PSSU consistently receives praise for excellent clinical outcomes while saving facilities tens of thousands of dollars, and materially lowering the cost of healthcare while improving outcomes. "We live what we believe and we effectively improve on existing technology while being mindful to do our part to lower the high cost of healthcare in the US." -T. Brady, Founder/CEO PSSU

Since PSSU began to market its products Nationally in 2016, it has grown significantly each year and they are pleased to announce that in 2018 PSSU grew over 130% in top-line growth. PSSU plans to introduce significant new technology in 2019 that has the opportunity to reach more patients and provide more versatility to the Urologic Surgeon.

PSSU is proud to announce that it is a contracted vendor with the following Group Purchasing Organizations and Integrated Delivery Networks:

Premier, Inc. - https://www.premierinc.com/

SCL Health - https://www.sclhealth.org/

Providence St. Joseph Health - https://www.psjhealth.org/

Vizient Aptitude - https://www.aptitude.company/

University of Wisconsin Health - https://www.uwhealth.org/

Over 3500 hospitals and surgery centers in the US can now access these agreements for PSSU products at an even greater value through the aforementioned Group Purchasing Channels.

