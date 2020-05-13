PSST Names Mark Lattis Chief Executive Officer

"Mark was the natural choice for this role," stated PSST Chairman Lou Castelli. "He has far exceeded our high expectations as the financial leader of the company, demonstrating the discipline and finesse – and keen market intelligence – required of an emerging growth CEO. Mark is representative of the deep talent pool we have at PSST, and by promoting from within we ensure our customers a seamless transition and absolute business continuity. We thank Mark for his tireless efforts and substantial contributions to date, and know that PSST is in ideal hands with him as CEO."

A CPA and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), he was previously Assistant Controller for Yum! Brands, a Fortune 500 corporation with 43,500 restaurants in 135 countries, where he was instrumental in driving both operational efficiencies and margin enhancements. Mark also has significant experience as an entrepreneur and owner-operator, and earned an MBA from the University of Kentucky.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role with PSST, and with our stellar team we are already forging ahead," stated Mark Lattis. "Over the past few months, we have made great strides in cementing our leadership role in the industry – and tremendous expansion opportunity remains. I am grateful for each one of our outstanding customer relationships, and as CEO I look forward to growing and strengthening that community."

About PSST

Louisville, KY-based PSST was founded in 1990 with a vision for improving efficiencies for K-12 and business administrators with integration and compliance solutions. Over the decades, PSST has established a reputation for its client-centered service and integration and compliance solutions that save time, money and resources for K-12 districts and businesses in the areas of Human Resources, Finance, Payroll, and Benefit administration. Learn more at www.psst.com.

