PsychBC To Join Lifestance Health Brand, Affirm Commitment To Clients

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PsychBC, a respected behavioral health company in Ohio, has announced a rebrand of its visual identity to unite with its parent company, LifeStance Health. Since 2017, PsychBC has been part of the LifeStance Health family. Now, the division will unify with other LifeStance Health clinics across the country under the LifeStance Health name.

PsychBC will officially change its name to LifeStance Health on March 1, 2021, though the transition will begin in early January. The rebrand solidifies the company's stance as an industry leader offering compassionate, convenient, and comprehensive mental health services. As the need for access to high-quality behavioral health services has grown over the years, PsychBC and LifeStance Health have risen to meet those needs. Now, they'll continue to do so under one name, improving access to quality care as they continue to grow across the country.

"Our top priority is to ensure a smooth and seamless transition during this branding change," said Cindy Swisher, MSW and division president at LifeStance Health. "Our existing clients can continue to see their trusted providers, use their insurance plans, and receive the high-quality care they have become accustomed to." Swisher also explained that a strong national brand will allow the practice to expand their offerings and mental health resources.

"With the events of this year, the need for mental health care is more urgent than ever. Rebranding under LifeStance Health will prove to be important for our providers, patients and communities while we work to close the gap in access to affordable mental health services," said Michael Lester, CEO of LifeStance Health. "I'm proud of the work our team has put into this transition, and I look forward to seeing where we go next. While the name might be different on our clinics, our mission to improve access to compassionate, comprehensive, and convenient mental health services remains the same."

About LifeStance Health, Inc.

LifeStance is a national provider of behavioral healthcare services focused on evidenced-based, medically driven treatment services for children, adolescents and adults suffering from a variety of mental health issues in an outpatient care setting, both in-person at its 250+ clinics nationwide and through its digital health telemedicine offering. At LifeStance, patient care is paramount – the driving force in everything we do. LifeStance is committed to state-of-the-art clinical excellence, to partnership and collaboration with other treating health care providers to ensure continuity of care, to utilization of data to individually tailor services for continual improvement in outcomes, and to empowering patients to make informed choices and help them achieve their goals. This is offered in a compassionate and safe environment that provides education, support and best practices in integrated care.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance employs 3,000+ psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and licensed therapists to provide comprehensive mental health treatment services for patients of all ages. Every LifeStance team member is dedicated to providing the utmost in compassionate care and treatment to serve the specific needs and concerns of each individual patient. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

