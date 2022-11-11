Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Company Better U Creates Military Liaison Officer Position to Help Expand Access to Veterans

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veteran's Day, Better U , a leading psychedelic therapy company celebrated for its unique integrative care model, is proud to announce that Tyler Hare, an Air Force veteran, as their Military Liaison to help increase access and educational outreach for veterans.

"Working with the military community is unique because there is less stigma around mental health," said Tyler Hare, Better U Military Liaison. "We have no problem talking about our mental health problems and needs. Our jaded humor encourages sharing and our common bonds keep us tied for life, checking in on one another even after extended periods of time apart. We all know dozens of people in need of mental health services, which is why I am excited to take on this role at Better U and begin helping to change that. The biggest concerns I see for the veteran community are PTSD, sexual trauma, depression, and anxiety, all of which could be improved by recent emerging psychiatrist modalities that people just don't know about or have access to yet. For certain veterans, psychedelic-assisted therapy, like ketamine, could change the course of their lives."

"When we launched Better U, it was part of our mission to increase access to care for demographics that are underserved," said Dr. Sam Zand , Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Better U. "It's an honor to have Tyler joining us at Better U to help guide the best way to increase care for veterans. With his extensive military background and firsthand experience working in mental health settings, we're sure his expertise and advice will help us find new ways to serve this deserving group. In addition to ketamine therapy, Better U has an extended range of services including nutrition coaching, integration coaching, meditation, and breathwork classes and we will continue to adapt our care model to offer the best-emerging modalities to patients with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and PTSD." "Growing up with a veteran in my family and seeing how much war changed him, I always wished I could do more to help. We are so grateful to have Tyler on our team, his passion to help others find healing is inspiring. Now we'll be able to better serve our veterans by creating more personalized veteran-specific protocols and group integrations," said Derek Du Chesne , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

It's estimated that almost 2 veterans per hour die of suicide or self-injury mortality. Veterans are also recorded to have higher rates of PTSD, anxiety, depression, traumatic brain injury, substance abuse, and other mental health conditions. Currently, suicide rates for veterans are at a record high, with more troops dying from suicide than battle. Less than half of our veterans with mental illness are seeking help, and one in five fall into alcohol or drug abuse. This leaves millions of individuals and their family members in need of greater access to mental health support, care, and resources.

Tyler Hare is the Military Liaison for the Better U Care Concierge team and a military veteran. Tyler believes mental and physical health is a foundation for well-being and is within reach for anyone. With a career leading and coaching tactical teams, Tyler enjoys helping others rise to their potential. He brings with him the mindset learned in uncomfortable, high-stress environments, helping those around him overcome fears in crisis situations, and now mentors harmonizing those experiences into daily practices of gratitude, self-realization, and integration.

About Better U

By addressing the core causes of depression and anxiety, Better U is leading the way to transform mental wellness and reform psychiatry from the diagnose and treat illness model to self-exploration, neurological reset, and spiritual health model. Better U utilizes the power of psychedelic-assisted therapies to accelerate personal growth by enhancing brain function, facilitating transformational experiences, and coaching to develop healthier habits. Developed by Dr. Sam Zand from Johns Hopkins University, their Psychedelic Therapy program combines oral ketamine treatments and a compassionate support network to catalyze lasting change. At-home ketamine therapy and in-office (in select states) services are available in California, Nevada, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Utah, Idaho and will be available in Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Connecticut by 2023.

