Psychedelic Healthcare Innovation: PsiloThera Announces Launch of Quantum Technology Drug Development Program

"Quantum Technology could ultimately change the way that Humans digest supplements, medications and nutrients."

PsiloThera's specialized treatment programs will provide care for Vets, 1st Responders & Patients with Treatment Resistant Mental Illnesses.

PsiloThera CEO, John Atanasio states,"PsiloThera is among the first companies focused on developing novel therapeutics by deploying Quantum Technology that can collect and send materials through organic devices."

"PsiloThera's strategy is to have its products lead the future of energy-based nutrients and medication delivery systems." "Quantum technology may lead to advances that could ultimately change the way that Humans digest supplements, medications and nutrients."

"Our Quantum Technology Advisors projects that the technology projects to deliver significant improvements in areas of Pharmaceutical dispensing issues and adverse effects."

"Quantum Technology may lead to significant reductions in drug development time and costs, giving PsiloThera a possible major competitive advantage if that were to prove true"

The Journal of American Medical Association- "JAMA PSYCHIATRY" reported in a 2020 study that a treatment of Psilocybin "Magic Mushrooms" works much better than usual anti-depressant medications.

PsiloThera's outstanding battle tested management team will operate the Company's vertical business model which includes; Fungi Grow, Research & Development, Drug Development, Tele-Mental Health Platform and PsiloThera Treatment Centers.

PsiloThera just launched a Crowdfund Campaign @ www.startengine.com/psilothera

Start Engine's spokesperson is non-other than Shark Tank's TV Show Personality, "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary.

