Psychiatrist Says, "You Can Feel Calm and Happy Before (and After) the Coming Election."

WOODBOURNE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- But wait. How can you feel calm when you believe that this election will set the direction of this country for decades to come? How can you feel happy when you are seething with frustration at all the divisiveness and fake news you've witnessed?

How to regain our peace of mind during these times of turmoil is the subject of Dr. Richard Gillett's recently-published, #1 best-selling book, IT'S A FREAKIN' MESS: How to Thrive in Divisive Times.

According to Kenny Werner, author of Effortless Mastery (200,000 copies sold), "Dr. Gillett deals with the most pressing issue in our so-called civilized society — us versus them. And refreshingly, he provides realistic solutions on how to be happy and effective when everything is a freakin' mess around us. Bravo."

The purpose of his book, Dr. Gillett writes, is to provide simple, practical ways you can:

Regain your peace of mind—even in the face of distrust and anger

Transcend prejudices

Mend broken bridges with friends or family

Turn frustration at divisive politics into personal and social effectiveness.

"Yes, it's a freakin' mess out there," says Dr. Gillett, "but we don't need to be. And when we're not, we are not only happier; we also have a greater chance of being effective in changing our society for the better."

Author, physician, psychiatrist, and keynote speaker Dr. Richard Gillett received his medical degree from Cambridge University, England, and is a member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists. Dr. Gillett has been interviewed multiple times on radio and TV, and featured in Cosmopolitan, Men's Fitness and Woman's World. He is the author of two previous books: Overcoming Depression (Penguin, translated into seven languages) and Change Your Mind, Change Your World (Simon and Schuster). In 1991, he settled in New York state, where he was granted residency as a "professional of extraordinary ability" before he naturalized as a U.S. citizen. He currently lives in Woodbourne, New York.

You can learn more about Dr. Gillett's new book on itsafreakinmess.com

