Psychic Source: Online Psychic and Tarot Readings Announce Free Three-minute Trial for New Customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychic Source, the online psychic and love tarot readings platform, have announced all new customers can get a free trial reading for the first few minutes before paying for a full service.

Psychic Source has been offering the best psychic readings and accurate online tarot card reading for over 30 years, offering psychic advisors for Live Phone, Chat & Video Readings.

New Psychic Source customers can get a free three-minute trial when they sign up for any online reading session. Sessions completed by the three-minute mark won't be charged, but customers will have the option to continue with their reading (rates vary by consultant).

Psychic Source features rates as low as $1 per minute. There are also various seasonal and promotional offers available on our website.

The real world is a daunting place. It makes us doubt ourselves and question our actions. Countless people suffer from anxiety that is caused by the questions that plague them day in and out. These doubts are based on some of the most important decisions of their lives. Whether it be their destiny or their family's happiness, the answers to these queries have the potential to create a path for them.

During such an impasse in life, people face confusion and uncertainty surrounding their life. What they need the most in such situations is guidance. A small clue that can clear the hesitancy and lead them to the next chapter of their life. At such times, one needs to realize that the enlightenment that they are searching for is hidden inside them. All they need is a source through which they can comprehend their inner self.

A fortune reading can help customers connect with their inner selves and find the answers to their problems. An experienced consultant who has been working as a medium and advisor for a long time can help define a path for the future that consists of the best opportunities and fortune.

In the field for more than three decades, Psychic Source employs experienced and veritable psychics from around the world. These psychics need to undergo a multi-step selection process during which they provide proof of their experience and specialty. Once satisfied, the staff at the website adds the psychic to their database.

Users can access the services through the Psychic Source app or website. The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play and is compatible with most devices. On both the platforms, customers will find a wide selection of psychics to connect with for a psychics reading.

When you visit the Psychic Source website, you will find a filter option. The main aim of this option is to make sure that you reach the psychic that specializes in the field of your problem. A spiritual reading can work only when the reader and the advice-seeker develop a connection between them. The connection depends upon the user's trust and the reader's proficiency in reading your aura. One can also use the advanced filtering option if they are unable to find the fortune-teller that can address their queries and needs the best.

After shortlisting the readers that deal in strong points that one is searching for, one can compare their profiles. Psychic Source provides various details on the profile of the advisors. These include years of experience, the field of specialization, and reviews and ratings left by previous customers. The information is provided to help the advice seeker understand the kinds of services a reader provides and make the choice based on their requirements.

There can be a case when you pay for online psychic reading but fail to pacify the doubts running in your mind. In such a case, if one finds that they want cash back, then they can reach out to the help center at Psychic Source website. The tab is available on the website and app alike. One can file a complaint and ask for cashback. They ensure 100% customer satisfaction and reply to all complaints quickly.

The satisfaction guarantee provided by Psychic Source also ensures that you do not waste your money on a service that could not help you reach enlightenment and clarity. Pairing this feature with the free trial offer makes Psychic Source an authentic place to try out psychics reading for those who are not sure where to begin.

The best part about Psychic Source can be that the guides are available for numerous means of communication. From online chat to video and phone calls, one can choose any of the options to get an insight immediately. No matter which country you live in, you can avail the services of these advisors 24/7. The online psychic services eliminate the bounds of time and space by being available at all times from anywhere.

The service also holds the potential to solve the issue of having limited options for psychics in nearby areas. One may find it impossible to find a qualified fortune-teller near them and even if they do, reaching them at a reasonable time while handling other day-to-day responsibilities can prove to be a pickle. With round the clock services, one can reach the way out at any time that is comfortable and feasible for them.

Furthermore, Psychic Source is a long-running business that has been active for more than 30 years. They have some of the world's most proficient and famous psychics added with them. Through Psychic Source website, one can connect to top-notch advisors from the comfort of one's home.

Psychic Source prioritizes the security of their users' data and information the most. That is why they ensure to encrypt the information provided by the site-visitor such as login data and payment options. Through encryption, they make sure that all your personal and financial information is highly protected from any kind of data breach. Moreover, they also encrypt the discussions that the user has with any guide. Whether it is over chat or a phone call, no details from the session is recorded.

They also ensure not to share any of the user's information with the advisor. Only the most basic and required information is shared if you agree to it. It also provides varying payment options such as debit card, credit card, PayPal, etc. The advice seekers will need to enter their payment details before they begin with any service.

Psychic Source provides an array of services and options to choose from. The site visitor can select the service that is best suited to their needs. Some of the highlighted assistance include tarot card reading, horoscope, dream interpretation, palmistry, crystal ball reading, numerology, clairvoyance, and several others.

Psychic Source holds the recognition of being a specialist in love tarot reading. The cards carry unique meanings for an individual. A highly experienced reader will consider the chi of the symbols of the spread. During a tarot reading, one can expect to brainstorm and discuss the options for upcoming opportunities for the users. The cards work on the principle of touch. The users choose the card that matches their energy. The reader can then enlighten you about your prospects. They do not tell you specific things that will happen in the times ahead. They detail the possibilities that your future holds. The guiding forces of the universe create various patterns and paths of the cards. One can consider them your inner guide.

Tarot card readings act as a mirror to one's soul. People may think that they will not be able to connect with the cards if they do not physically touch them. The interpretation of these cards can be done even if the user does not physically touch them. The cosmic and universal forces will lead the customer to choose the card whether they are having the session on phone, video, or chat.

Love confounds a lot of people. It is one of the most common enquiries when it comes to love tarot reading. Meeting a partner, getting an opportunity of feeling true love, marriage, exes, and other thousands of topics come under the complicated subject of love. One no more needs to spoil those flowers while trying to make a decision regarding whether they should propose or not. All they need is to make a phone call and their issues will be sorted immediately.

One can also shortlist the tarot card readers available at Psychic Source based on the type of tarot cards used by them. Each tarot pack holds its own strength and is used for a certain purpose. All symbols and drawings hold a special meaning that can be applied in very specific cases. Depending upon the query, one can take the tarot reading online to the next level by making sure that the tarot cards connect to their energies.

