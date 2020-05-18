PsyGenics, Inc. Provides Notice of Email Incident

DETROIT, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PsyGenics, Inc. is providing notice of an incident that may affect the security of certain PsyGenics customers. While PsyGenics is unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of this information, notice is being provided to potentially affected individuals, as well as certain federal regulators.

On March 25, 2020, as part of a regular security review, PsyGenics discovered that on March 24, 2020, a PsyGenics employee forwarded PsyGenics customer information contained within Excel spreadsheets to their personal email address without authorization.

The investigation determined the impacted spreadsheets contained the following types of information for certain individuals: their name, diagnosis code, appointment time and provider name. Treatment notes or similar information were not included in the information the employee sent to their personal email address.

On May 18, 2020, PsyGenics will began mailing notice letters to affected individuals. In addition, the notice encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution. Information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus can be obtained by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-800-685-1111, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com . Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

PsyGenics takes information privacy and security matters extremely seriously and will remain vigilant in its efforts to safeguard and protect sensitive information, while taking any additional steps that may be necessary to mitigate and remediate this incident. Additional information about the data event can be obtained at www.psygenics.org.

SOURCE PsyGenics, Inc.