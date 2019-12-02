PT Bahana Sekuritas Deploys Itiviti's High and Low-touch Trading Solution

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that PT Bahana Sekuritas, a major player in the Indonesian capital market, has deployed Itiviti's high and low-touch trading solution to enhance order management capabilities and better serve its regional clients.

The Itiviti solution, which includes a highly automated OMS platform as well as a connectivity and risk management layer, enables PT Bahana Sekuritas' equities sales traders to effectively manage multiple Care and DMA client orders via a single platform, while providing direct market access to its broker clients.

Feb Sumandar, President Director of PT Bahana Sekuritas commented: "In equity trading, performance and accuracy of the trading platform are the most important metrics that we would like to increase for our clients' execution satisfaction. Combined with the comprehensive application-monitoring tools that will increase client's confidence to ensure effective troubleshooting if any. We value that our Itiviti solution provides all these capabilities, i.e., performance, accuracy and comprehensive application monitoring tools."

Ashish Agrawal, Head of Institutional Equity Trading, PT Bahana Sekuritas commented: "When looking to replace our existing trading system, we were impressed with the significant benefits the Itiviti trading solution offers. In terms of technology, performance and services, Itiviti stands out from the competition. We really look forward to utilizing our new OMS platform to enhance our offering and provide innovative services to our clients."

Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti commented: "We are very excited to partner with PT Bahana Sekuritas, one of the leading financial institutions pioneering in adopting new technologies in Indonesia for the past several decades. Emerging markets are clearly becoming more complex and market participants demand more sophisticated and robust execution platforms to beat competitors. Itiviti, with our global footprint, state-of-the-art technology and strong service culture is the natural fit."

Itiviti is exhibiting at the FIA Asia Derivatives Conference on December 3-5, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel, Singapore, showcasing its buy-side and sell-side solutions.

About PT Bahana Sekuritas

PT Bahana Sekuritas ("Bahana") is one of major players in the Indonesian capital market, providing a wide range of financial services. Bahana has the ability to provide creative solutions to meet sophisticated client needs. Bahana's excellent track record has been recognized by cross-border clients and by reputed international finance media. Bahana has received several prestigious awards from reputed domestic and international media, such as FinanceAsia, IFN Awards, Asiamoney, Alpha Southeast Asia, The Asset, Bisnis Indonesia, EuroMoney, InfoBank, etc. Bahana has also been exploring entering regional and international markets to expand cross-border clients.

For more information, please visit www.bahanasekuritas.id or www.bahana.co.id.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

For further information, please contact:

Ofir Gefen

Head of APAC

Itiviti

Tel: +852 2167 1950

Email: ofir.gefen@itiviti.com



Agnes Wong

Head of Marketing & Communications

APAC

Itiviti

Tel: +852 2167 1986

Email: agnes.wong@itiviti.com

Ashish Agrawal

PT Bahana Sekuritas

Tel: + 62215270808

Email: groupbsinst@bahana.co.id

