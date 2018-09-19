PTAs and Schools Awarded Grants to Celebrate Healthy Lifestyles Month

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA and GOYA-Move have teamed up to encourage schools to advocate for healthy lifestyles by awarding 15 PTAs with a $1,000 grant to host a "Get Off Your Apps" Physical Activity Event at their elementary and middle schools during the month of November.

"While technology offers many benefits, it is important for families to spend time away from their devices and participate in physical activity. Healthy lifestyle habits are essential to student success and put children on a course to maintain these habits into adulthood," said Jim Accomando, president of National PTA. "We're excited to collaborate with GOYA-Move, a first-of-its-kind app that combines fitness tracking capabilities with parental control-type functionality."

These grants are part of the healthy lifestyles initiative that provides PTAs with education and tools to partner with schools and advocate for healthy changes in nutrition and physical activity. In addition, a social media challenge will be open to families and schools throughout the month of November where they can participate in some form of physical activity, then share it on social media by including the hashtag #GoyaMoveDay! This will conclude with a "Get Off Your Apps" Day on Nov. 29.



"We have recognized a growing concern among schools when it comes to their students' activity levels as technology makes its way into the classrooms on a more prevalent scale," said Isaac Gredinberg, co-founder of GOYA-Move. "By integrating our unique technology into the public-school system and joining with National PTA to offer such grants, we are hoping to continue our mission of spreading awareness around this concern and encouraging our youth to have a more balanced lifestyle."

In celebration of Healthy Lifestyles Month, schools who did not receive a grant can still participate by downloading the National PTA Healthy Lifestyles Month Planning Toolkit to have a "Get Off Your Apps" Physical Activity Event at their school to promote health and wellness.

For more information about the Goya-Move event and to access the toolkit, visit: PTA.org/CelebrateHealthyLifestyles.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

About Goya-Move

Goya-Move (Get Off Your Apps) is a mobile application designed to teach children accountability and moderation when using technology. Backed by P-Ink Ventures Inc, and launched in 2018, Goya-Move allows parents to: set activity goals, manage their children's screen time, get an in-site on what apps are installed on their kids' devices and block apps from their own device, while children are provided with a step goal to boost activity levels and unlock blocked apps. Goya-Move offers the app for both Apple and Android which also allows interoperability (iPhone can control android and vice versa). The app is compatible with iPhone models from the 5s to the iPhone X, iPads with a cellular connection and mobile number attached as well as all Android phones. Goya-Move is a proud sponsor of the National PTA. For additional information, visit GoyaMove.com.

