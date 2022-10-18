PTC Provides Update on Ongoing Global PIVOT-HD Trial For PTC518

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) confirmed today that enrollment is active and ongoing for its Phase 2 PIVOT-HD trial of PTC518 for the treatment of Huntington's disease at study sites globally. To date, PTC has received approval for conduct of the planned 12-month study in several European countries as well as Australia.

The Phase 2 PIVOT-HD study consists of two parts; an initial 12-week placebo-controlled part focused on PTC518 pharmacology and pharmacodynamic effect, followed by a 9-month placebo-controlled part, during which blood, CSF, and radiographic biomarker data will be collected.

The study will initially include two dose levels, 5 milligrams and 10 milligrams, with the potential to study a third dose leveraging the titratability of the drug. The approvals received to date for the 12-month study include both the 5mg and 10mg dose levels, as well as a potential third dose pending the results of the first two dosing cohorts.

Enrollment in the 12-week portion of the study began first in the United States and continues globally. To date there have been no treatment-related adverse events reported in the US or outside of the US. However, the FDA has requested additional data to allow the study to proceed in the US. Accordingly, enrollment in the US has been paused while discussions with the FDA continue towards resuming US enrollment.

PTC is working towards sharing data from the 12-week portion of PIVOT-HD within the first half of 2023.

