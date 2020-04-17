PTC Therapeutics Announces New Leadership Appointments

"I am very pleased to announce these well-deserved appointments to PTC's Executive Committee," said Stuart Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. "Matt and Eric are both recognized industry leaders with demonstrated track records of success. In their new roles, they will continue to advance our development pipeline, fuel our company's growth and deliver on our mission to develop and provide transformative therapies for patients living with rare disorders."

Dr. Klein joined PTC last year as Global Head of Gene & Mitochondrial Therapies after serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of BioElectron Technology Corporation, certain assets of which were acquired by PTC in 2019. Prior to leading BioElectron, Dr. Klein was the Auth-Washington Research Chair of Restorative Burn Surgery at the University of Washington. Dr. Klein holds a Bachelor of Arts in History, and graduated summa cum laude and phi beta kappa from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a Doctor of Medicine from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

Mr. Pauwels joined PTC in 2015 as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas, overseeing commercial strategy and market access. During his time at PTC, he has been responsible for the launch of Emflaza® (deflazacort) in the United States and the launches of Translarna™ (ataluren) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and Tegsedi® (inotersen) for Transthyretin-Related Amyloidosis (hATTR) in Latin America, and the pre-launch planning for Waylivra® (volanesorsen) for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) in Latin America. Prior to joining PTC, Mr. Pauwels served as the Chief Commercial Officer at NPS Pharmaceuticals and President of NPS Pharma International. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Commercial Operations at Shire Human Genetic Therapies. Mr. Pauwels holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic University in Pomona, California.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

