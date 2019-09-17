PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTCT) announced today that it is commencing a public offering of $100.0 million of shares of its common stock. PTC intends to grant the underwriter an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional $15.0 million of shares of common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions and other factors, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Credit Suisse is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the public offering of common stock.

An automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-220151) (the "Registration Statement") relating to the shares of common stock to be offered in the public offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering is also being filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering of common stock and the other documents PTC has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more complete information about PTC and the offering. The offering will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, forming a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone: (800) 221-1037, or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

