PTC Therapeutics, Inc. to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and governmental restrictions limiting the number of people who may gather together, and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and communities, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, has been changed to a virtual meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders will be able to participate in this year's Annual Meeting only via the virtual meeting.

Stockholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder at the close of business on April 17, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder's bank, broker or nominee as of such record date. To access, participate in, and vote at the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PTC2020 (the "Annual Meeting Website"), you must enter the control number found on your proxy card or notice you previously received. Stockholders may submit questions during the Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform. Additional information regarding the virtual meeting are included in a proxy supplement that the company has filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders - whether attending the Annual Meeting or not - are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may also vote online during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website.

ABOUT PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

