PTC Therapeutics to Host PTC518 Huntington Disease Deep Dive Webinar

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) will host a webinar in its deep dive series discussing the PTC518 Huntington disease (HD) program on Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m. E.T.

The Huntington Disease Deep Dive will provide an overview of PTC's splicing platform and the identification of molecules that have selectivity and specificity. PTC will highlight its Huntington program and the potential advantages of an orally bioavailable compound. PTC will discuss in detail the splicing modifier, PTC518, that is in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial. In preclinical studies, PTC518 has demonstrated broad biodistribution that uniformly reaches all regions of the brain and periphery and has shown reduction in Huntingtin protein (HTT) levels with a 1:1 correlation between blood and brain. PTC will also present preliminary results from the Phase 1 study of PTC518.

The webinar can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-9216 (domestic) or (973) 935-8152 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the webinar and providing the passcode 5190575. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webinar and will be archived for 30 days following the webinar.

About Huntington Disease

Huntington disease (HD) is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the brain, impacting a person's functional abilities.1 While HD can present at any age, it is most prevalent in people aged 30 – 50, and it affects approximately 45,000 people in the United States.2,3 HD is caused by a mutation in the huntingtin gene, which is responsible for creating huntingtin protein (HTT).3 HTT protein is large and seems to have many functions, especially as the brain develops before birth, but it is not completely understood.3 As time progresses, the mutated huntingtin protein forms clumps in the brain cells, resulting in damaged cells and eventually cell death.3

About PTC518

PTC518 is a small molecule splicing modifier that acts via a unique mechanism to promote the inclusion of a novel pseudoexon containing a premature termination codon, thus triggering HTT mRNA degradation and subsequent reduction in HTT protein levels. In preclinical studies using cells isolated from patients with Huntington disease (HD), PTC518 reduced both huntingtin mRNA and protein levels with high potency in a dose-dependent manner. In addition, oral administration of PTC518 in the BACHD mouse model of HD achieved dose dependent and equitable lowering of HTT protein throughout the body, including the brain, muscle, and blood.

About PTC

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

