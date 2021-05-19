PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that management will present a company overview at the following conference:

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Wednesday, June 2nd at 3:40 p.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media: Investors: Jane Baj Kylie O'Keefe +1 (908) 912-9167 +1 (908) 300-0691 [email protected] [email protected]

