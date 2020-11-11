PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences this month.

What: RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference When: Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at 10:15am ET



What: Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference When: Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 12pm ET



What: Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference When: Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at 1:00pm ET



What: PTC FY21 Investor Day When: Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at 9:00am ET





To view the webcast for conferences please use the link below.

Webcast: www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm Replay: To access the replay via webcast, please visit www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm.

Please note that statements made at the conferences are as of the date of the conferences and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

