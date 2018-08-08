PTCB's Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam Eligible for Reimbursement Under GI Bill

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) has announced that the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam (PTCE) is available for reimbursement by the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). A passing score on the PTCE is required to earn PTCB's Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) Certification. Veterans, active duty service members, caregivers/family members, dependents/survivors, and national guard/reservists are able to take advantage of this opportunity. In accordance with the GI Bill , these groups may be eligible to receive reimbursement for the cost of the exam.

"PTCB is pleased that greater numbers of eligible candidates, including service members, veterans, and their family members, are now able to be reimbursed for the PTCE testing fee. The GI Bill opens doors to new career opportunities for aspiring pharmacy technicians and supports our mission to advance medication safety by encouraging certification," said PTCB Senior Director of Certification Programs Levi Boren, PhD. "Adding the PTCE for reimbursement demonstrates federal pharmacy's commitment to advancing patient care and medication safety."

About the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)

As the nation's leading certifying body for pharmacy technicians, PTCB has granted more than 645,000 Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) Certifications since its founding in 1995. PTCB began offering its Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician™ (CSPT™) Certification Program, the organization's first advanced certification, in December 2017. PTCB was established by the American Pharmacists Association; American Society of Health-System Pharmacists; Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists; and Michigan Pharmacists Association; and joined in 2001 by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. PTCB services more than 285,000 active CPhTs nationwide. PTCB's mission is to advance medication safety by certifying technicians who are qualified to support pharmacists and patient care teams in all practice settings.

