PTLA LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of its Investigation into Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Portola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTLA) from allegations that Portola might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On January 10, 2020 Portola announced that its preliminary fourth quarter revenue from its drug Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with anticoagulants, would only be approximately $28 million which was well below the $39 million estimate and $41 million consensus. Portola attributed the performance in part to cost-cutting at hospitals noting that "hospital pharmacies curtailed use of Andexxa following drug utilization reviews in an effort to manage pharmacy budgets."

On this news, shares of Portola dropped precipitously during intra-day trading on January 10, 2020.

