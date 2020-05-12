PTNL introduces a revolutionary guide for humans to experience more peace and joy in a chaotic, unpredictable world

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the work of renowned scientists, psychologists, philosophers, and spiritual teachers, Know Your True Self: A Simple Guide for Raising Human Consciousness uniquely integrates and synthesizes diverse knowledge into easy-to-understand concepts. In the guide, readers are taken on a journey to:

Learn the formula to Know Your True Self.

Answer the core questions of human existence.

Raise their level of consciousness.

Know Your True Self was developed by James Petrossi—author, speaker and the founder of PTNL — an organization that helps people, teams and organizations realize their potential.

"We go to school for 12 years or longer, yet are rarely educated on how to be human. That's something each of us learns haphazardly through individual life experiences," says James.

Prior to founding PTNL, James spent over 20+ years developing sales, marketing and cultural strategies for some of the world's most recognized brands, including Marriott-Starwood, VISA, Pernod Ricard, Under Armour and Anheuser-Busch among others.

Know Your True Self can be used as a self-study guide or as a compliment to live and virtual Science of Living™ workshops. The Science of Living® seamlessly integrates mind, body and spirit education, sharing a unique philosophy of Teaching Humans to be Human™.

Know Your True Self will be released to the public on June 6th, 2020. Please click here for high-res images. For more information, pre-release copies, or interviews with James Petrossi, kindly reach out to Samantha at PTNL:

[email protected]

www.PTNL.com

SOURCE PTNL

Related Links

http://www.PTNL.com

