PTON BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PTON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) resulting from allegations that Peloton may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Peloton securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2079.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 17, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") issued a press release entitled "CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+". The release stated that the "Urgent Warning Comes After Agency Finds One Death and Dozens of Incidents of Children Being Sucked Beneath the Tread+ (Formerly Known as the Tread)". The release further stated that "[t]he urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child's death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC's announcement of an investigation into that incident[,]" and "[t]o date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death."

On this news, Peloton's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2021, the next trading day, damaging investors.

