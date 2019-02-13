PTS Advance Expands Quality, Regulatory & Compliance Consulting Group

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PTS Advance is excited to announce the appointment of Jayne Gill as Managing Director in our Life Science Division. Gill began her career in the UK in the Royal Air Force before entering into the consulting and recruiting field. She has a deep understanding of the Life Sciences industry where she has spent 15+ years running strategic consulting projects for global Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology organizations. "It is a truly unique opportunity to join the Leadership Team at PTS Advance and combine my passion, knowledge and network across the Life Sciences industry with the vision and execution track record that Dane Groeneveld and the Stein Family have set in this industry," said Gill.

Glenn Haegle also joins the PTS Advance team, as the fifth and newest member of the Quality, Regulatory and Compliance Consulting group to be led by Gill. After graduating from The University of Tampa, Haegle has spent the last 10+ years leading business development and customer success in the Consulting and Life Sciences industries. Dane Groeneveld, CEO of PTS Advance commented, "We are continuing to strengthen all aspects of our business and the addition of Jayne and Glenn adds to our ability to deliver advanced levels of service and innovative solutions across the Quality, Validation, Engineering, and Regulatory and Compliance disciplines. Our team can now demonstrate a tremendous understanding of the challenges that come with manufacturing and post market surveillance in FDA regulated environments. Guiding customers through those challenges allows us to deliver on our core purpose to advance business through people, and people through business."

PTS Advance provides staffing, pre-identified candidate management, and full-scope consulting and project solutions. Our team has been responsible for deploying consultants to over 4,500 assignments in the US, and assisting with numerous international assignments on business trips and full relocation.

