PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Announces Tender Offer

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, 2019, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (the "Company") announced an invitation to the holders of the U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated Perpetual Capital Securities issued by PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited and fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a subordinated basis by the Company (CUSIP, ISIN and Common Code: Y7150M AA5/USY7150MAA54/164939448 (Regulation S) and 69371M AA5/US69371MAA53/164978508 (Rule 144A)) (the "Existing Securities") to offer to tender any and all such Existing Securities for purchase by the Company for cash, subject to the offer restrictions referred to in "Offer and Distribution Restrictions", and upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). As at the date hereof, the outstanding principal amount of the Existing Securities is U.S.$500,000,000. The invitation to tender the Existing Securities for purchase is referred to herein as the "Tender Offer". Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Summary of the Tender Offer

Title of Security

ISIN/Common Code

Outstanding Principal Amount at the date of the Tender Offer Memorandum

Tender Consideration - Base Price

Tender Consideration - Revised Price

Amount Subject to Offer Subordinated Perpetual Capital Securities

USY7150MAA54/164939448 (Regulation S) US69371MAA53/164978508 (Rule 144A)

U.S.$500,000,000

U.S.$1,041.25

per U.S.$1,000

in principal

amount of the

Existing

Securities for

Existing

Securities

validly tendered

and accepted for

purchase

U.S.$1,046.25

per U.S.$1,000

in principal amount

of the Existing

Securities in the

event 80 per cent.

or more of the

outstanding

principal amount

of the Existing

Securities is

validly tendered

and accepted for

purchase

Any and all























Rationale for the Tender Offer



The rationale for the Tender Offer is for the Company to is optimize financing costs and actively manage the Company's maturity profile. The Company or any of its subsidiaries may at its sole discretion undertake other activities for this purpose in the future in relation to other series of notes issued by the Company and/or its subsidiaries that remain outstanding.

Indicative Timetable



The times and dates below are indicative only.

Events Times and Dates





(All times are New York time unless

otherwise stated)



Commencement Date of the Tender Offer November 15, 2019



Expiration Deadline and Withdrawal Deadline 11:59 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on

November 26, 2019, unless extended,

terminated or withdrawn1



Final Results Announcement As soon as reasonably practicable

following the Expiration Deadline



Guaranteed Delivery Date 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 27, 2019, unless the Expiration Deadline of the Tender Offer is extended, in which case it will be the second business day after the extended Expiration Deadline of the Tender Offer



Tender Offer Settlement Date A date promptly following (but within

three Business Days following) the

Expiration Deadline and is expected to

be on or about November 29, 2019,

unless the Expiration Deadline is

extended

New Issue Priority

PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited (the "Treasury Center"), a subsidiary of the Company, is also making an offering of U.S. dollar denominated long-dated fixed rate senior notes fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the "New Notes" and such offer the "New Offering").

The New Offering will be marketed and priced in accordance with customary bookbuilding procedures. The Company will consider among other factors whether the relevant investor seeking an allocation of New Notes has, prior to pricing and allocation of the New Notes, validly tendered, or indicated a firm intention to tender, Existing Securities pursuant to the Tender Offer, with an intention to give preference to such eligible investors. Any such preference will be subject to the sole and absolute discretion of the Company and be applicable up to the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities tendered.

Holders that wish to tender their Existing Securities and subscribe for the New Notes must submit one instruction per beneficial owner. Holders that wish to tender their Existing Securities and not subscribe for the New Notes must also submit one instruction per beneficial owner.

Further Information



Holders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Tender Offer. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are available, subject to offer and distribution restrictions, on the Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/pttep

Requests for information in relation to the Tender Offer should be directed to:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 390 Greenwich St, 1st Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America Telephone: +1 212 723 6106 (New York) +44 20 7986 8969 (London) +852 2501 2552 (Hong Kong) E-mail: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Level 17, HSBC Main Building 1 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +1 212 525 5552 (New York) +44 20 7992 6237 (London) +852 2822 4100 (Hong Kong) E-mail: liability.management@hsbcib.com Attention: Liability Management Group

Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 50 Collyer Quay #14-01 OUE Bayfront Singapore 049321 Telephone: +1 888 292 0070 (U.S. Toll-Free) +44 20 7996 5420 (London) +65 6678 0000 (Singapore) E-mail: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com Attention: Debt Capital Markets / Liability Management Société Générale 29, boulevard Haussmann 75009 Paris France Telephone: +65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore) +33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris) +1 855 881 2108 (U.S. Toll-Free) Email: liability.management@sgcib.com Attention: Liability Management







Requests for information in relation to the procedures for tendering Existing Securities and participating in the Tender Offer and the submission of an electronic instruction or submission should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent:

D.F. King Limited In Hong Kong: In London: Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower 28 Queen's Road Central Central, Hong Kong Telephone: +852 3953 7230 65 Gresham Street London EC2V 7NQ United Kingdom By Telephone: (+44) 20 7920 9700

In New York:



48 Wall Street – 22nd floor, New York, New York 10005 United States Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550 All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 488 8075 By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible

Institutions only): +1 212 709 3328 For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552 Attention: Andrew Beck

Email: pttep@dfkingltd.com Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/pttep









1 The Expiration Deadline may be extended in certain circumstances, including a change in price, and any such extension will be for at least five Business Days pursuant to and in compliance with U.S. securities laws.

SOURCE PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited