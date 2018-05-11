PTT Global Chemical launches GC’s Customer Solution Center, aiming to boost the Thai plastics industry’s competitiveness in global markets

Mr. Siri spoke on behalf of the Thai government, noting that he's pleased that GC recognizes the importance of promoting innovation and creative design, along with supporting entrepreneurs to improve Thai industries' competitiveness in global markets.

In Thailand, innovation-based personnel and entrepreneurs continue to be in high demand due to the country's ongoing economic and social development. Their groundbreaking ideas contribute to more innovative manufacturing and design processes, as well as market expansion, all of which respond to the Thai government's Thailand 4.0 policy and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Development Plan. The new CSC is expected to play a pivotal role in further supporting customers and entrepreneurs through improved product development, enhanced marketing to better compete in international markets, and by contributing to a sustainable business environment.

Mr. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, President and CEO of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, said, "As a leading chemical company, GC anticipates organizational changes and transformations in our business operations, a strategy that strengthens the company's position in a highly-competitive market. One important element involves offering services that rapidly, creatively, and effectively meet our customers' needs. GC works continuously to achieve this goal by delivering innovation and creativity, along with promoting and supporting increased business development for existing customers and start-ups in the plastics industry to contribute to their market success."

The CSC is a centralized management and service center for customers and partners. It will also serve as an important channel to collect customer feedback such as new ideas and innovations that can be used to develop groundbreaking products while also adding value to existing products. This includes developing finished product designs and collaborations with customers and partners to support the more efficient use of resources. GC firmly believes in deploying new ideas to develop innovative products that anticipate the diverse needs of industry under a strong environmental framework. This clearly demonstrates GC's commitment to be an innovation leader under its concept of "Chemistry for Better Living".

The inauguration of the CSC is an important step in fostering innovation. It closely follows the opening of GC's "Ton Koon" center on May 11, 2018. Ton Koon, which is located at the Industry Transformation Center (ITC), Department of Industrial Promotion (DIP), Ministry of Industry, focuses on improving the competitiveness of SMEs and entrepreneurs in the plastics industry.

