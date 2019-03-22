PUBG MOBILE 1st Anniversary Event Featured Live Performance of New Song By Alan Walker, Gameplay With Influencers, Announcement of $2.5 Million Prize Pool and Plans for PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation celebrated the one-year anniversary of PUBG Mobile today by partnering with world-famous artist Alan Walker and revealing details of their PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN (PMCO) 2019 Esports series. The company is also partnering with Sony Music Entertainment and Liquid State on Alan Walker's new single "On My Way" which he performed live for the first time during PUBG MOBILE's first year anniversary party this week at YouTube Space, New York City. The song is now available on various streaming and video services, and is featured as the first anniversary theme song within PUBG MOBILE.

To celebrate the release of the song, PUBG MOBILE players can also acquire an Alan Walker-themed outfit that resembles his iconic mask and hoodie, during a special first anniversary event inside the game. Moreover, players can hear "On My Way" when they are in the PUBG MOBILE lobby or while driving a car in-game. During the anniversary event, Alan Walker also played PUBG MOBILE with gaming influencers Lisa Peachy, FaZe Adapt and Scotty Sire.

"I think we share the same values," said Walker on the partnership with PUBG Mobile. "Early on, I wanted to create something that was unique. To symbolize and create unity. When people put on a mask and hoodie like me, they will become a Walker. With PUBG MOBILE, when I start the game or put on a level-three helmet, I can be my own hero. And this is another kind of amazing unity."

Also in attendance at the first year anniversary party was PUBG Mobile Esports Director James Yang, who made some special announcements about the PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN (PMCO) plans for 2019. Yang confirmed that the PMCO prize pool was increased to $2.5 million and that Vivo is the official title and smartphone sponsor of the event. PMCO will feature a Spring and Fall Split, with the Spring Split covering 10 regions including South East Asia, India, the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, Korea, Japan, China and Wildcard. There are more than 35,000 teams who signed up for the Spring Split, and the online qualifications will begin on March 22 and end March 30. Yang also shared that the Spring Split Global Finals will be held in Germany in July.

"We're setting 2019 up to be the year of PUBG MOBILE," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department, Tencent Games. "Our first year anniversary party was an amazing event that brought together the influencers and musical talents of EDM superstar Alan Walker. We also announced our ambitious and exciting Esports plan for the year, which will involve tens of thousands of teams and an astonishing $2.5 million in prize funds. It's a big step in our development of an Esports ecosystem for PUBG MOBILE which will lead the world in popularizing mobile game tournaments."

PUBG MOBILE is now the global leader in mobile games for monthly active users and has more than 200 million downloads.

About PUBG Mobile

PUBG MOBILE is based on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the original PC and Xbox One phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About SME:

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Nashville, Bazmark Records, Beach Street Records, Black Butter Records, BPG Music, Bystorm Entertainment, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Flying Buddha, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, Insanity Records, Kemosabe Records, Latium Entertainment, Legacy Recordings, Louder Than Life, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, OKeh, Polo Ground Music, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records, Relentless Records, Reunion Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music, Vested in Culture and Volcano. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

About Liquid State:

Liquid State, founded by Sony Music and Tencent Music Entertainment, is the new home for electronic artists from the Asia region and internationally. The label focuses on developing and showcasing the abundant existing local talent across the continent, while providing unrivalled support for international artists. Since its inception in 2018, the label has released original music from Alan Walker, BOBBY (iKon), CORSAK, Dynoro, K-391, Oliver Heldens, Lay Zhang and VaVa among many more.

