LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE Global Finals 2018 (PMSC Global Finals 2018) tournaments hosted by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) and sponsored by Samsung Galaxy Note9, announced today the exciting completion of day one of the three-day event and various player base milestones. The PMSC Global Finals 2018 began on November 29 and continue through December 1 at the Festival Arena in central Dubai.

PUBG MOBILE and its 30 Million Daily Active Users Celebrate The Day One of The PUBG MOBILE Star Challenge Global Finals 2018 The global finals consist of these teams.

"The action and attendance on the first day of PMSC Global Finals 2018 sets us on an exciting journey to witness the rise of global champions," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent Games. "We are extremely pleased by the fan turnout and look forward to celebrating with the champions soon."

And in day one match, RRQ Athena from Indonesia won chicken dinner and got 33 kills, which is the top ranking so far. Let's see more exciting battle for PMSC 2018 day two to day three.

PUBG MOBILE has enjoyed unprecedented success since its launch; it reached more than 100 million registered users in just four months, excluding China. In the spring of 2018, it reached to the top of the gaming charts in 105 countries and regions within only a week. And today, PUBG MOBILE claimed to exceed 30 million daily active users and 200 million downloads in eight months. According to App Annie, PUBG MOBILE has the second highest monthly active user count among all mobile games in Q3 2018 (excluding China).

"The success of PUBG MOBILE proves both development prowess and publishing capabilities," continued Vincent Wang. "And these attributes have allowed us to thrive in the ultra-competitive mobile games market. PUBG Mobile has become an award-winning game that's experienced rapid growth to reach more than 30 million daily active players. We look forward to expanding our impact even further through cross-promotion with companies outside of the gaming industry."

Also, PUBG MOBILE earned nomination for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2018. PUBG Mobile has already captured Mobile Game of the Year from the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 and a nomination from Google Play as a Fan Favorite, and will look to continue its momentum in December during The Game Awards 2018. Fan voting is underway, with the winners being announced globally online on December 6th.

Fans in attendance at the PMSC Global Finals 2018 are enjoying two interactive areas, a "Game Area" enables for PUBG Mobile matches, and an "Interactive Experience Area" that provides exclusive giveaways. Fans of the world's most popular game can view the PMSC Global Finals 2018 via live stream at: https://www.youtube.com/pubgmobile. Stay up to date and view more event photos here or watch a highlight video here.

Click here to watch the introduction video of PMSC Global Finals 2018 and learn more about the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78IzPPyg6Qc. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

